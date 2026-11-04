👔 South Windsor CT Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

South Windsor has some solid leadership roles open right now, from fitness to banking to facilities. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: EMCOR Services New England Mechanical

EMCOR Services New England Mechanical Location: South Windsor, CT (on-site HQ)

Salary: $100,000–$120,000

Type: Full-time

Lead a centralized service coordination team that supports eight branch offices across New England and New York. This role is all about scheduling techs, improving processes, tracking KPIs, and driving customer service for a major commercial HVAC/mechanical services company.

Employer: Beacon Bank

Location: South Windsor, CT

Salary range: $55,588 – $102,474

Type: Full-time, Exempt/Officer

Run a retail bank branch, grow deposits and revenue, and lead a team focused on sales and service. Good fit if you have 3+ years in banking or management, enjoy community business development, and can handle both operations and customer relationships.

Employer: Club Studio Fitness

Location: South Windsor, CT (in person)

Pay: From $70,000/year + commission & bonuses

Type: Full-time

Manage a high-end fitness club with multiple boutique studios under one roof. You’ll hire and lead the team, drive membership growth, plan events, and keep the club running smoothly, with perks like free membership and health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they need and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.