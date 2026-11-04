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👔 South Windsor CT Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
South Windsor has some solid leadership roles open right now, from fitness to banking to facilities. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.
Service Coordination Manager
- Employer: EMCOR Services New England Mechanical
- Location: South Windsor, CT (on-site HQ)
- Salary: $100,000–$120,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead a centralized service coordination team that supports eight branch offices across New England and New York. This role is all about scheduling techs, improving processes, tracking KPIs, and driving customer service for a major commercial HVAC/mechanical services company.
Branch Manager I
- Employer: Beacon Bank
- Location: South Windsor, CT
- Salary range: $55,588 – $102,474
- Type: Full-time, Exempt/Officer
Run a retail bank branch, grow deposits and revenue, and lead a team focused on sales and service. Good fit if you have 3+ years in banking or management, enjoy community business development, and can handle both operations and customer relationships.
Club Manager
- Employer: Club Studio Fitness
- Location: South Windsor, CT (in person)
- Pay: From $70,000/year + commission & bonuses
- Type: Full-time
Manage a high-end fitness club with multiple boutique studios under one roof. You’ll hire and lead the team, drive membership growth, plan events, and keep the club running smoothly, with perks like free membership and health benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they need and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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