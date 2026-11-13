South Sioux City has some solid options right now if you like helping people and supporting families. Here are a few community-focused roles hiring in and around South Sioux City, NE.

Employer: Siouxland Community Health Center

Siouxland Community Health Center Location: South Sioux City, NE

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon 8am–8pm; Wed–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Work with patients on mental health and substance use goals, create case plans, and connect people with community resources. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Social Work, 2+ years case management experience, and want to make a direct impact in local healthcare.

Employer: Boys Town

Boys Town Location: South Sioux City, NE (serving Sioux City, IA area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Bonus: $2,500 hiring bonus

Schedule: Includes evenings and weekends

Transport youth to family visits, supervise visits for safety, and support parents during time with their kids. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, tuition help) and is ideal if you have 1+ year in youth care or human services and a good driving record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.