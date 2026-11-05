Free sandbag events in LA County Nov. 7–28

LA County Fire Department will host free community sandbag distribution events across 11 locations in Los Angeles County from November 7 to November 28, 2026 to help residents prepare for heavy rain and flooding. Each resident can receive up to 25 free pre-filled sandbags, with a drive-up option available at the designated sites to help protect homes from flooding, mud, and debris flow.

This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Los Angeles