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Los Angeles County
Free sandbag events in LA County Nov. 7–28
5 days ago
LA County Fire Department will host free community sandbag distribution events across 11 locations in Los Angeles County from November 7 to November 28, 2026 to help residents prepare for heavy rain and flooding. Each resident can receive up to 25 free pre-filled sandbags, with a drive-up option available at the designated sites to help protect homes from flooding, mud, and debris flow.
This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Los Angeles
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