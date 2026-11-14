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South San Francisco
Ghost gun and drugs seized in Bayshore Blvd stop
3 days ago
Earlier this week, officers from the South San Francisco Police Department stopped a vehicle on Bayshore Boulevard near Highway 101 and found a loaded, unserialized handgun (“ghost gun”), illegal drugs, and other contraband. Two 19-year-old San Francisco residents were arrested on multiple firearm and drug-related charges and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.
This content is adapted from materials provided by South San Francisco Police Department
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