Rain and wind are expected in South San Francisco in the coming days, and residents can prepare now by signing up for SMC Alert emergency messages at www.smcalert.info, picking up free sandbags, and securing their homes. Free sandbags are available 24/7 at the Public Works Corporation Yard parking lot, 550 North Canal Street; empty bags, sand, and a shovel are provided, with a limit of 10 sandbags per household. People are urged to clear drains on their property, secure outdoor items, charge devices, check emergency supplies, and follow weather updates at www.weather.gov/mtr and City emergency updates at www.ssfca.gov/emergency.

This content is adapted from materials provided by South San Francisco Fire Department