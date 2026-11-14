South San Francisco neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to kids’ toys and more.

Browse the list below and see if something fits your home or family.

What it is:

Desk with drawers in good condition

in Nightstand / chest with 5 drawers

Small table lamp

Location: Sign Hill, South San Francisco, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little set if you need to set up a bedroom or study area on a budget. All three pieces are being given away together.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What it is:

Full size bed frame with two drawers built in

frame with built in Mattress in good condition

Location: Sign Hill, South San Francisco, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner is moving out of state and giving this full bed and mattress away. Great if you need a complete bed setup and can arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What it is:

30 oz Stanley tumbler

Comes with handle and straw

Minor scratches and dings, but overall in good condition

Location: Orange Park, South San Francisco, CA

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for keeping drinks hot or cold on the go. The poster says it was a “lifesaver” while nursing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What it is:

Disney Jr T.O.T.S. nursery playset

Includes multiple figures , a colorful playset with slide , and accessories

, a , and All in good condition

Pickup details: PPU (porch pickup) near Safeway and See’s off El Camino in Orange Park, South San Francisco, CA

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun free toy set for little ones who love Disney Jr.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in South San Francisco tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.