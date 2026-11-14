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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in South San Francisco Today
South San Francisco neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to kids’ toys and more.
Browse the list below and see if something fits your home or family.
Desk, Nightstand & Lamp Bundle – All Free
What it is:
- Desk with drawers in good condition
- Nightstand / chest with 5 drawers
- Small table lamp
Location: Sign Hill, South San Francisco, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice little set if you need to set up a bedroom or study area on a budget. All three pieces are being given away together.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Full Bed with Drawers & Mattress – Free
What it is:
- Full size bed frame with two drawers built in
- Mattress in good condition
Location: Sign Hill, South San Francisco, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
The owner is moving out of state and giving this full bed and mattress away. Great if you need a complete bed setup and can arrange pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
30 oz Stanley Tumbler with Handle & Straw
What it is:
- 30 oz Stanley tumbler
- Comes with handle and straw
- Minor scratches and dings, but overall in good condition
Location: Orange Park, South San Francisco, CA
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for keeping drinks hot or cold on the go. The poster says it was a “lifesaver” while nursing.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Disney Jr T.O.T.S. Nursery Playset
What it is:
- Disney Jr T.O.T.S. nursery playset
- Includes multiple figures, a colorful playset with slide, and accessories
- All in good condition
Pickup details: PPU (porch pickup) near Safeway and See’s off El Camino in Orange Park, South San Francisco, CA
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun free toy set for little ones who love Disney Jr.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in South San Francisco tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.