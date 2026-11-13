Storms are coming, and the City of South San Francisco is sharing ways to get ready. You can sign up for SMC Alert to get emergency messages by text, phone, or email, and make sure your contact information is up to date. You can also ask a neighbor or family member to register.

Free sandbags are available 24/7 at the Public Works Corporation Yard parking lot at 550 North Canal St. Empty bags, sand, and a shovel are provided, and there is a limit of 10 sandbags per household. The City also asks neighbors to clear leaves and debris from drains on their property, secure outdoor items, charge devices, check emergency supplies, and follow weather and City updates online as conditions change.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of South San Francisco