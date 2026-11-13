South San Francisco is quietly turning into a hub for creative tech — especially where storytelling meets robotics and automation. If you’re a designer, cinematographer, or editor, these roles put you right at the edge of future tech.

Employer: Zipline

Zipline Location: South San Francisco, CA (travel ~30%)

(travel ~30%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$180,000 + potential equity, bonuses, benefits

Capture launches, live drone operations, customer stories, and behind-the-scenes footage for the world’s largest drone delivery company. This role is very hands-on with pro cinema cameras and lighting, and you’ll switch between solo field shoots and larger productions while shaping how Zipline tells its story.

Employer: Zipline

Zipline Location: South San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$170,000 + potential equity, bonuses, benefits

Own the edit from rough cut to final master on social, brand, product, and documentary-style pieces about Zipline’s drone delivery work. You’ll shape story, pacing, sound, and color, and collaborate closely with a cinematographer and motion designer to turn complex tech into clear, human stories.

Employer: Agtonomy

Location: South San Francisco, CA (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$225,000 + equity + benefits + unlimited PTO

Lead UX for tools that control autonomous machines in agriculture and other tough environments. You’ll own core workflows across mobile, tablet, and web, run on-site research with operators, and define how humans direct fleets of smart machines in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting — these teams are working on big, long-term problems and often value strong portfolios and clear thinking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.