South San Francisco’s biotech scene is buzzing right now. If you’re in science or research, there are some strong lab and leadership roles open with serious impact on human health.

Employer: Calico Life Sciences

Calico Life Sciences Location: South San Francisco, CA (onsite, 5 days/week )

(onsite, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $197,000 – $220,000 base, plus two annual cash bonuses

Lead a peptide chemistry team working on aging biology and peptide drug candidates. You’ll drive peptide design, synthesis, and engineering, partner closely with structural biology and computation, and mentor early-career scientists.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: South San Francisco, CA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $193,500 – $308,000 anticipated wage

Senior computational biophysicist role in Lilly’s RNA Therapeutics group, tied to their AI co-innovation lab with NVIDIA. You’ll build MD and free-energy models for siRNA/Ago2, guide medicinal chemistry decisions, and eventually lead a team while staying hands-on.

Employer: AbbVie

Location: South San Francisco, CA, US (onsite, lab-based)

(onsite, lab-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; AbbVie notes pay depends on location and experience and offers a comprehensive benefits package

Bench-focused role on the Biologics CMC Development team, working on purification processes from harvest through UF/DF to support GMP manufacturing and IND-enabling work. Great fit if you like hands-on chromatography, scale-up, and detailed lab documentation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Bay Area science roles shift fast, and similar jobs often pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.