💻 South San Francisco IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

South San Francisco’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare, security, and digital content. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or a new commute), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FDB (First Databank, Inc.)

FDB (First Databank, Inc.) Location: South San Francisco, CA (onsite/unspecified hybrid)

(onsite/unspecified hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $165,000 base

Why it’s interesting: Own and grow innovative healthcare information technology products while working with cross‑functional teams. Comes with a competitive benefits package, including medical, dental, and 401(k).

Employer: Zipline

Location: South San Francisco, CA – onsite 5 days/week

Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,000 – $300,000 starting cash range (plus potential equity, bonus, and benefits)

(plus potential equity, bonus, and benefits) Why it’s interesting: Lead company‑wide security and privacy strategy for the world’s largest autonomous drone delivery network. You’ll own security across cloud, data, embedded systems, and aircraft, and build a lean, high‑impact security engineering team.

Employer: Aequor

Location: South San Francisco, CA 94080 – hybrid (3–4 days onsite)

Type: Contract (W2), 12 months, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM PT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Support enterprise content management and omnichannel marketing for pharma/biotech or healthcare clients. Hands‑on work with Adobe Workfront, AEM Assets, Jira, and digital campaign workflows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—roles like this don’t stay open long in South City.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.