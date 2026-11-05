🔬 South San Francisco Science Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

South San Francisco is buzzing with biotech and lab work right now, especially in translational medicine, CAR-T, and computational biology. If you’ve got strong science chops, there are some serious opportunities here.

Employer: Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Location: South San Francisco, CA (onsite/biotech HQ area)

(onsite/biotech HQ area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,000 – $223,000 + 401k, healthcare, ESPP, and more (per posting)

Lead biomarker strategy for large-molecule therapies in neurodegenerative and rare diseases. This role owns complex cross-functional biomarker projects, contributes to BLAs and other regulatory filings, mentors junior scientists, and represents Denali at conferences—ideal if you have a PhD + 10+ years and deep translational/biomarker experience.

Employer: Rangam (onsite at a major biotech client)

(onsite at a major biotech client) Location: South San Francisco, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role on the CAR-T Biology team, driving in vivo CAR-T platform development from concept through preclinical. You’ll isolate T cells from PBMCs, run viral transduction, multi-color flow, ELISA/MSD/Luminex, and design/assess CAR constructs—perfect if you live local and have real CAR-T program experience.

Employer: BCforward (supporting gRED Regev Lab)

(supporting gRED Regev Lab) Location: South San Francisco, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Blend deep learning and computational biology on large multimodal datasets. You’ll use PyTorch, NumPy, Pandas, Scanpy/AnnData, SLURM to train and evaluate models, design experiments, and validate against lab data—great fit if you have a PhD-level background and experience in single-cell, CRISPR/Perturb-seq, or representation learning.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.