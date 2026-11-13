South Salt Lake’s food scene is growing fast, with new spots opening and steady work at local staples. Here are a few solid options if you like working around food and people.

Employer: HAYAN TOFU

HAYAN TOFU Location: 3390 S State St #31, South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $14.00–$18.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental insurance, employee discount, flexible schedule

Join the opening team of a new Korean bistro. You’ll keep dishes, utensils, and kitchen areas clean, help with basic prep, and be part of a place that’s ready to train and help you grow.

Employer: HAYAN TOFU

HAYAN TOFU Location: South Salt Lake, UT

Type: Full-time and part-time (in-person)

Full-time and part-time (in-person) Estimated earnings: $15.00–$18.00 per hour (including tips)

Benefits: Dental insurance, employee discount, flexible schedule

Help open a new Korean bistro by keeping tables cleared, food running smoothly, and the dining room tidy. Good fit if you’re energetic, like staying busy, and want to learn restaurant service.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: South Salt Lake, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $15.00 per hour

Work in the meat department cutting, grinding, and wrapping fresh meat while helping customers. This role is active and hands-on, with steady hours and the backing of a large, employee-owned grocery chain.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.