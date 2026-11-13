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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in South Salem Right Now
South Salem neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.
Assorted Christmas Ornaments
Item: Assorted Christmas ornaments
Details: Collection of various ornaments including stars, angels, and more. Good for adding to your holiday decorations or starting a new tree.
Condition: Not stated, mix of pieces in a collection
Location: Truesdale Lake, South Salem, NY (pick-up only)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Swing door
Item: Swing door
Details: Door size is 79.5" x 39.5", described as in good condition. Could work for a room, closet, or basement project if the measurements fit your space.
Location: Spring Hill, South Salem, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage Bauer Dinner Plates
Item: Vintage Bauer dinner plates
Details: Set of plates in pink and turquoise. Nice for everyday use or for someone who collects vintage dishes.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Truesdale Lake, South Salem, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in South Salem tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.