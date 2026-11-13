South Salem neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

Item: Assorted Christmas ornaments

Details: Collection of various ornaments including stars, angels, and more. Good for adding to your holiday decorations or starting a new tree.

Condition: Not stated, mix of pieces in a collection

Location: Truesdale Lake, South Salem, NY (pick-up only)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Swing door

Details: Door size is 79.5" x 39.5", described as in good condition. Could work for a room, closet, or basement project if the measurements fit your space.

Location: Spring Hill, South Salem, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage Bauer dinner plates

Details: Set of plates in pink and turquoise. Nice for everyday use or for someone who collects vintage dishes.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Truesdale Lake, South Salem, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in South Salem tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.