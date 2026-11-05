📅 Holiday pie-making workshop with dinner in South River

📅 Make 3 Holiday Pies + Enjoy Dinner in South River

Why pick just one pie when you can make three?

Join Bridge Events and Staci Fischer Taistra for a hands-on Holiday Pie Flight & Dinner Workshop on Friday, Nov 13, 2026, 6:30–9:00pm at 31 Reid Street, South River, NJ 08882.

You’ll:

Make three mini pies : apple, pumpkin, and chocolate cream

: apple, pumpkin, and chocolate cream Get step-by-step guidance (no baking experience needed)

Enjoy drinks, light refreshments, dinner, and dessert

Meet new people in a relaxed, friendly setting

Cost: $59 per person. All materials and ingredients are included.

To learn more or sign up, contact (908) 812-7088 or neil@gobridgeevents.com, or visit https://gobridgeevents.com/holiday-pie-making-workshop.