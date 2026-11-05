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South River

📅 Holiday pie-making workshop with dinner in South River

5 days ago
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📅 Make 3 Holiday Pies + Enjoy Dinner in South River

Why pick just one pie when you can make three?

Join Bridge Events and Staci Fischer Taistra for a hands-on Holiday Pie Flight & Dinner Workshop on Friday, Nov 13, 2026, 6:30–9:00pm at 31 Reid Street, South River, NJ 08882.

You’ll:

  • Make three mini pies: apple, pumpkin, and chocolate cream
  • Get step-by-step guidance (no baking experience needed)
  • Enjoy drinks, light refreshments, dinner, and dessert
  • Meet new people in a relaxed, friendly setting

Cost: $59 per person. All materials and ingredients are included.

To learn more or sign up, contact (908) 812-7088 or neil@gobridgeevents.com, or visit https://gobridgeevents.com/holiday-pie-making-workshop.

More Info: Holiday Pie Flight + Dinner, Bridge Events at Sou...

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