⚠️ South River Veterans Day closures and trash changes

South River is marking Veterans Day with both a thank-you message and some schedule changes that residents should know about.

On Wednesday, November 11, several borough services will be closed for the holiday:

Borough Offices

Department of Public Works

Police Records

Municipal Court

Office on Aging

Because of the holiday, regular Wednesday garbage collection will not happen on November 11. Instead, that trash will be picked up on Friday, November 13. If your normal pickup day is Wednesday, you should put your garbage out for collection on Friday that week.

The borough also notes that there will be no bulk pickups on Friday, November 13. So if you were planning to put out large items (like furniture or other bulk trash) that day, you will need to wait for a future bulk collection date.

The notice is shared as a Veterans Day message honoring all who served, while also reminding residents about these temporary schedule changes for trash collection and office hours.