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📣 South Portland Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
South Portland’s marketing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like helping local businesses grow. Here are a few solid sales and marketing roles worth a look.
Media Consultant – Inside Sales (Marketing Solutions)
- Employer: Maine Trust for Local News
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $48,857.96 – $58,839.69 per year
Work with small and mid-sized Maine businesses to build smart ad campaigns across digital, print, and other marketing services. This role is great if you enjoy consultative sales, using CRM tools, and being a trusted advisor while earning solid pay plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and parental leave.
Media Sales Consultant
- Employer: Wynen's
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advise local clients on marketing strategy and build custom campaigns using a mix of digital, print, and other channels. Good fit if you like owning a sales pipeline, working in CRM, and turning data and reports into clear results for your customers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on pay, territory, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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