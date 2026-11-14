South Portland’s marketing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like helping local businesses grow. Here are a few solid sales and marketing roles worth a look.

Employer: Maine Trust for Local News

Maine Trust for Local News Location: South Portland, ME

South Portland, ME Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,857.96 – $58,839.69 per year

Work with small and mid-sized Maine businesses to build smart ad campaigns across digital, print, and other marketing services. This role is great if you enjoy consultative sales, using CRM tools, and being a trusted advisor while earning solid pay plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Wynen's

Wynen's Location: South Portland, ME

South Portland, ME Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advise local clients on marketing strategy and build custom campaigns using a mix of digital, print, and other channels. Good fit if you like owning a sales pipeline, working in CRM, and turning data and reports into clear results for your customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on pay, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.