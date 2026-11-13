South Portland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with MaineHealth adding both senior leaders and hands-on clinical staff. If you’re in medicine or patient care, there’s real room here to move your career forward.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: South Portland, ME (serving Portland and the wider system)

(serving Portland and the wider system) Salary: $500,000–$543,750/year

Type: Full-time, leadership/physician role

Lead dermatology across the MaineHealth system with a mix of clinical, academic, and administrative work. This role includes teaching and mentoring, an academic appointment at Tufts University School of Medicine, and a competitive compensation and benefits package with relocation assistance, PTO, CME, malpractice coverage, and more.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: South Portland, ME

Salary (MA): $21.09–$27.12/hour

Salary (CTA): $20.27–$24.36/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, clinical support

Join the Weight Management team in a team-based clinic setting, supporting patient care and office flow. Medical Assistants may qualify for a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 (experience-based, prorated for part-time), plus benefits, career growth, and recognition programs.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: South Portland, ME

Salary (MA): $21.09–$27.12/hour

Salary (CTA): $20.27–$24.36/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, clinical support

Another opening on the Weight Management team with similar duties: rooming patients, supporting providers, and helping the clinic run smoothly. Offers structured clinical experience, BLS-supported training, and access to MaineHealth’s broader benefits and development programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—MaineHealth often has related roles and can be a strong long-term home in local healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.