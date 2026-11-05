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🚌 South Portland transportation jobs with solid pay & growth (multiple roles)
South Portland has some strong transportation openings right now, from entry-level techs to experienced fuel terminal pros. If you like working with your hands and staying on the move, these are worth a look.
Terminal Operator
- Employer: Sunoco LP
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.52–$31.87 per hour
Handle safe transfer, storage, and loading of bulk petroleum products at a major fuel terminal. This role mixes hands-on mechanical work (pumps, valves, motors) with inventory, basic computer entry, and facility upkeep. Great fit if you have mechanical aptitude, can work outdoors, and want steady, skilled terminal work.
Subaru Technician – Pape Subaru
- Employer: Pape Chevrolet Subaru Commercial Truck Center
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,000–$150,000 per year (experience-based)
Join the Subaru service team doing diagnostics, repairs, and inspections, with a focus on powertrain and electrical systems. You’ll get paid factory training, bonuses for ASE A1–A8 certs, and a full benefits package (health, 401(k) match, PTO). Ideal if you already have a Maine State Inspection license and at least a year of auto repair experience.
Diesel Technician/Mechanic III – Entry Level
- Employer: Penske Truck Leasing
- Location: 43 Hemco Rd, South Portland, ME 04106
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.41–$30.10 per hour
Entry-level diesel/auto tech role working on a well-maintained truck fleet. You’ll do preventive maintenance, minor repairs, and basic diagnostics, with strong training, benefits, and clear growth paths. Good match if you’re mechanically inclined, have some repair training or experience, and want a stable, long-term career in truck maintenance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers training and room to grow, so you can build a solid transportation career here in South Portland.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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