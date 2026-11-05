📣 South Portland Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

South Portland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to seasoned pro. If you like building relationships, hitting goals, and growing brands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Comparion Insurance Agency

Comparion Insurance Agency Location: South Portland, ME (remote in local market)

(remote in local market) Type: Full-time

Salary: Typical first-year total $65,000–$125,000 (base + bonus + uncapped commission)

(base + bonus + uncapped commission) Build your own book of small commercial insurance clients, quote through multiple carriers, and work consultatively with local business owners while enjoying remote flexibility.

Employer: Maine Trust for Local News

Location: South Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$80,000

Lead cross‑department marketing campaigns that grow readership and engagement for Maine’s largest local news network, from newsletters and events to brand and audience strategy.

Employer: Accurate Marketing Inc.

Location: South Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly base pay + uncapped commission (paid training)

Hourly base pay (paid training) Great for beginners: get paid training, learn face‑to‑face sales and communication skills, and earn commission while working with a high‑energy, in‑person team.

Employer: Maine Trust for Local News

Location: South Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$90,000

Sell print, digital, events, and sponsorships to local businesses, manage a territory, and hit monthly revenue goals while representing a strong portfolio of Maine news brands.

Employer: Atlantic Federal Credit Union

Location: South Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Use your mortgage experience to guide borrowers through complex home‑loan options, build referral relationships, and manage your own pipeline with strong internal support.

Employer: Maine Trust for Local News

Location: South Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,857.96–$58,839.69/year

Inside sales role helping small and mid‑sized businesses with integrated digital and print marketing, using CRM tools and data to drive results.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.