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South Portland
📣 South Portland Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
South Portland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to seasoned pro. If you like building relationships, hitting goals, and growing brands, these are worth a look.
Commercial Lines Specialist (Commercial Sales Agent)
- Employer: Comparion Insurance Agency
- Location: South Portland, ME (remote in local market)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Typical first-year total $65,000–$125,000 (base + bonus + uncapped commission)
- Build your own book of small commercial insurance clients, quote through multiple carriers, and work consultatively with local business owners while enjoying remote flexibility.
Marketing Strategy & Project Manager
- Employer: Maine Trust for Local News
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$80,000
- Lead cross‑department marketing campaigns that grow readership and engagement for Maine’s largest local news network, from newsletters and events to brand and audience strategy.
Entry Level Sales Representative
- Employer: Accurate Marketing Inc.
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly base pay + uncapped commission (paid training)
- Great for beginners: get paid training, learn face‑to‑face sales and communication skills, and earn commission while working with a high‑energy, in‑person team.
Outside Media Sales Consultant
- Employer: Maine Trust for Local News
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$90,000
- Sell print, digital, events, and sponsorships to local businesses, manage a territory, and hit monthly revenue goals while representing a strong portfolio of Maine news brands.
Mortgage Loan Originator
- Employer: Atlantic Federal Credit Union
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Use your mortgage experience to guide borrowers through complex home‑loan options, build referral relationships, and manage your own pipeline with strong internal support.
Media Consultant – Inside Sales (Marketing Solutions)
- Employer: Maine Trust for Local News
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $48,857.96–$58,839.69/year
- Inside sales role helping small and mid‑sized businesses with integrated digital and print marketing, using CRM tools and data to drive results.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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