South Plainfield is busy in healthcare hiring right now, especially for pharmacy techs. If you like detail‑oriented work and helping patients, these are worth a look.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health Location: South Plainfield, NJ (603 Montrose Ave)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $24.86 – $30.84 per hour

Department: Specialty Pharmacy (mail-order/call center)

Work in a specialty pharmacy setting handling prescriptions, insurance issues, and phone support in a fast-paced, team-focused environment. Great fit if you have 1+ year pharmacy tech experience, can manage heavy call volume, and want strong benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: South Plainfield, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $17.92 – $27.92 per hour

Setting: Retail community pharmacy

Front-line role helping patients with prescriptions in a busy CVS store. Training is provided, no prior experience or diploma required (HS preferred), so this is a solid entry point if you’re new to pharmacy and want clear growth and a full benefits package.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health Location: South Plainfield, NJ (603 Montrose Ave)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $24.86 – $30.84 per hour

Department: Home Infusion / Oncology

Hands-on sterile compounding role preparing IV medications in an infusion and cancer center environment. Best for techs with cleanroom or hospital experience who want to deepen skills in USP 797/800 and hazardous drug handling, with the same strong RWJBarnabas benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same sites. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.