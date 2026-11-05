🛒 South Plainfield Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

South Plainfield has some solid customer-facing roles right now, especially if you like fast-paced retail and steady hours.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: South Plainfield, NJ

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $26.50/hour to start, $27.50/hour in year 2

Help run a busy ALDI store—supervise daily operations, support the team, handle scheduling, and keep the store clean, stocked, and customer-friendly. This role comes with 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, holidays, and parental leave for full-time staff.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: South Plainfield, NJ (on-site, 5 days/week)

(on-site, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Pay: $47,600 – $96,039.99/year (base + incentive; exception hourly)

Work in a Trane Supply store helping customers find the right HVAC parts and solutions, in person and by phone. You’ll manage quotes and orders, support inventory, and grow sales, with benefits starting day one, paid time off, 401(k) match, and family-building benefits.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.