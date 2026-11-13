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Best Bagels in Philadelphia: Where to Find a Real One
By Gina Castellano,8 days ago
The best bagels in Philadelphia come from Bart’s Bagels, where the dough is slowly fermented, kettle-boiled, and baked on burlap boards, and the pastrami is smoked in-house. Bart’s second shop is in South Philly, at 769 S. 10th St. in Bella Vista. On East Passyunk Avenue, the pick is Vanilya Bakery at 1611 E. Passyunk Ave., on the same block as the Singing Fountain.