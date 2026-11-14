South Pasadena has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are with Covenant Cat Rescue and are looking for safe, indoor families to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Covenant Cat Rescue

Contact: (626) 219-0181

Flora is a lovely young calico girl with a soft, patchy coat and bright eyes. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to play and learn your routine. If you’re looking for a pretty companion to share your home, Flora could be your match.

👉 Meet Flora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Covenant Cat Rescue

Contact: (626) 219-0181

Clementine is a mostly white baby boy with a sweet, clean look and that classic kitten charm. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Clementine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Covenant Cat Rescue

Contact: (626) 219-0181

Sage is a tiny calico girl with a colorful coat and bright, curious expression. She’s a young kitten, ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Covenant Cat Rescue

Contact: (626) 219-0181

Jameson is a handsome gray tabby boy with classic stripes. As a young kitten, he’s ready to learn, play, and become a wonderful house cat with the right family.

👉 Meet Jameson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Covenant Cat Rescue

Contact: (626) 219-0181

Juniper is another beautiful calico baby, full of color and kitten potential. She’s looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near South Pasadena, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Covenant Cat Rescue at (626) 219-0181 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.