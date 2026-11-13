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South Pasadena
📢 Volunteer opening: 2-year seat on Firefighters’ Pension Board
9 days ago
📢 Volunteer opening on Firefighters’ Pension Board
The City of South Pasadena is looking for a volunteer to serve on the Firefighters’ Pension Board of Trustees for a two-year term.
If you’re interested:
- Complete a volunteer application
- Turn it in to City Hall by 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2026
What happens next:
- Applications will be reviewed by the City Commission at the Administrative Workshop on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM
- The appointment will be made at the Regular Commission Meeting on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Questions? Contact City Hall at 727-347-4171 or cityhall@mysouthpasadena.com.
More Info: VOLUNTEER NEEDED- Firefighters’ Pension Boar...
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