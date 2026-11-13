📢 Volunteer opening on Firefighters’ Pension Board

The City of South Pasadena is looking for a volunteer to serve on the Firefighters’ Pension Board of Trustees for a two-year term.

If you’re interested:

Complete a volunteer application

Turn it in to City Hall by 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2026

What happens next:

Applications will be reviewed by the City Commission at the Administrative Workshop on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM

at the on The appointment will be made at the Regular Commission Meeting on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Questions? Contact City Hall at 727-347-4171 or cityhall@mysouthpasadena.com.