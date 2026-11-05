Free Compost and Mulch Giveaway Saturday

A free Compost & Mulch Giveaway will be held on Saturday, 2026-11-07 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Arroyo Golf Course parking lot, 1055 Lohman Lane. The event is open to South Pasadena residents only, and you must bring a matching photo ID and utility bill to take part.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of South Pasadena – Local Government