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South Pasadena
South Pasadena City Facilities Closed for Veterans Day
8 days ago
The City of South Pasadena will close City Hall, Public Library, Recreation Center, and Senior Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 for Veterans Day. Police and Fire services will stay fully open and on duty.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of South Pasadena – Local Government
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