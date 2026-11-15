South Orange neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to workout gear and craft supplies.

Browse the list below and see if something fits your home or hobbies.

Item: Glass and gold coffee table

Condition: Not stated (round glass top with gold metal base)

Location: Upper Wyoming, South Orange, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

Round glass coffee table with a gold metal base. Simple, elegant design that would work well in a living room or sitting area. The open base makes it feel light and modern.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Schwinn recumbent exercise bike

Condition: Used – good condition

Location: Upper Wyoming, South Orange, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

Recumbent exercise bike from Schwinn, great for low-impact workouts at home. Has an adjustable seat so different heights can use it, plus a digital display to track your ride.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Assorted Benjamin Moore and Behr paint samples

Condition: Used – good

Location: South Orange, NJ

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

A mix of paint color samples, including whitish shades and some dark blue-green tones. Good for small projects, testing colors on walls, or arts and crafts. Listed under Painting Supplies / Arts & Crafts.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items in South Orange tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm pickup details.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.