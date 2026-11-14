📢 Share your thoughts on a new local shuttle

Maplewood Township and South Orange Village are looking at new ways to make getting around town easier. Before they make any plans, they want to hear from people who live or work in the two towns.

They’ve teamed up with Seton Hall University’s Market Research Group to run a short survey about a possible Two-Towns Shuttle Service.

Survey is open to anyone ages 11 and up

Takes about 5 minutes to complete

to complete Complete it by November 20 for a chance to win a complimentary pass to SOPAC, Box Office Cinema, or a Community Pool Guest Pass

Your feedback will help shape the future of local transportation in South Orange and Maplewood.