South Ogden’s hospitals and clinics are busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: South Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide fast, patient‑centered care in a free‑standing emergency department. Great if you like quick decision-making, direct patient contact, and teaching patients and families about their care.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: South Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a psychiatric unit, support nurses, and work closely with psychiatrists and the care team. Good fit if you have strong leadership skills and want to shape safe, trauma‑informed behavioral health care.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: South Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for diverse patients in an acute care hospital, using EHRs and modern tech. Ideal if you enjoy fast-paced floor work, care planning, and lots of teamwork.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: South Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate and support nursing staff in a Family Birth Place setting. Great for an experienced nurse who wants to mentor others and help keep mom‑baby care running smoothly.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: South Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform CT scans for ER, inpatient, and outpatient patients in a full‑service hospital. Good match if you’re confident with CT protocols, contrast, PACS, and radiation safety.

Employer: DayToDay Health

DayToDay Health Location: South Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle CT imaging, contrast administration, and assist radiologists during procedures. Nice option if you want a focused imaging role with lots of direct patient interaction.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: South Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide critical care to high‑acuity patients on nights, managing drips, vents, and complex monitoring. Best for experienced ICU nurses who like high‑stakes teamwork.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.