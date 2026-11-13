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South Ogden
🏥 South Ogden Healthcare: Multiple Nursing & CT Tech Roles
10 days ago
South Ogden’s hospitals and clinics are busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these openings are worth a look.
Emergency Nurse (Free‑Standing ED)
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: South Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide fast, patient‑centered care in a free‑standing emergency department. Great if you like quick decision-making, direct patient contact, and teaching patients and families about their care.
Psychiatric Charge Nurse / Clinical Nurse Coordinator
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: South Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a psychiatric unit, support nurses, and work closely with psychiatrists and the care team. Good fit if you have strong leadership skills and want to shape safe, trauma‑informed behavioral health care.
Acute Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: South Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Care for diverse patients in an acute care hospital, using EHRs and modern tech. Ideal if you enjoy fast-paced floor work, care planning, and lots of teamwork.
Clinical Nurse Coordinator – Family Birth Place
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: South Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate and support nursing staff in a Family Birth Place setting. Great for an experienced nurse who wants to mentor others and help keep mom‑baby care running smoothly.
CT Technologist – Acute Care Hospital
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: South Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform CT scans for ER, inpatient, and outpatient patients in a full‑service hospital. Good match if you’re confident with CT protocols, contrast, PACS, and radiation safety.
Computed Tomography Technologist
- Employer: DayToDay Health
- Location: South Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle CT imaging, contrast administration, and assist radiologists during procedures. Nice option if you want a focused imaging role with lots of direct patient interaction.
Intensive Care Registered Nurse – Night Shift
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: South Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide critical care to high‑acuity patients on nights, managing drips, vents, and complex monitoring. Best for experienced ICU nurses who like high‑stakes teamwork.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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