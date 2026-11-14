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South Milwaukee
South Milwaukee school board to meet Nov. 18
11 days ago
The School District of South Milwaukee School Board will meet on Wednesday, 11/18/2026 at 6:30 PM in person in the School Board Room and online. Virtual viewers can watch the meeting but cannot speak or see other attendees. The viewing link is posted on the district’s School Board Agenda, Minutes, and Policies page on the district website.
This content is adapted from materials provided by School District of South Milwaukee
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