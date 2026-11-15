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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in South Lake Tahoe Today
South Lake Tahoe neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you’re nearby in Meyers, these could be useful for your home, car, or next project.
Thule Fit Kit for Roof Rack
Item: Thule fit kit for roof rack
Condition: Very good condition (see photos in listing for part numbers and details)
Location: Meyers, South Lake Tahoe, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
If you use a Thule roof rack, this fit kit could be just what you need to match your vehicle. The poster notes it’s in very good condition and asks you to check the pictures for the exact part numbers and description, so you can confirm it fits your car.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fas-n-Tite Common Nails and Caps
Item: Fas-n-Tite common nails and caps
Condition: Leftover from a project (amount not specified)
Location: Meyers, South Lake Tahoe, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
These nails and caps are extra from a past project. Great if you’re doing repairs, small builds, or need some hardware on hand without buying a full new box.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Safety 1st Car Seat
Item: Safety 1st car seat with cup holders
Color: Gray
Location: Meyers, South Lake Tahoe, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A gray Safety 1st car seat with built-in cup holders. Handy for families needing an extra seat for a second car or for grandparents. Be sure to confirm age, expiration date, and safety history with the poster before using.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in South Lake Tahoe tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.