South Lake Tahoe neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you’re nearby in Meyers, these could be useful for your home, car, or next project.

Item: Thule fit kit for roof rack

Condition: Very good condition (see photos in listing for part numbers and details)

Location: Meyers, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

If you use a Thule roof rack, this fit kit could be just what you need to match your vehicle. The poster notes it’s in very good condition and asks you to check the pictures for the exact part numbers and description, so you can confirm it fits your car.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fas-n-Tite common nails and caps

Condition: Leftover from a project (amount not specified)

Location: Meyers, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

These nails and caps are extra from a past project. Great if you’re doing repairs, small builds, or need some hardware on hand without buying a full new box.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Safety 1st car seat with cup holders

Color: Gray

Location: Meyers, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A gray Safety 1st car seat with built-in cup holders. Handy for families needing an extra seat for a second car or for grandparents. Be sure to confirm age, expiration date, and safety history with the poster before using.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in South Lake Tahoe tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.