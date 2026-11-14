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🛒 South Lake Tahoe Retail Jobs with Multiple Roles & $30/hr Top Pay
South Lake Tahoe shops are gearing up for busy seasons and looking for friendly faces. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local retail roles are worth a look.
Retail Sales Associate – Boutique Store
- Employer: Love Etc.
- Location: South Lake Tahoe, CA (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $18.50/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount
Boutique setting with a focus on personal service, product knowledge, and sales. You’ll greet customers, answer questions, suggest items, handle the register, restock, and keep displays looking sharp. Weekend/holiday flexibility and prior retail experience are preferred. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
Retail Sales Associate and/or Supervisor
- Employer: The Powder House (Up Shirt Creek / Cascade Clothing)
- Location: South Lake Tahoe, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
- Expected Hours: 24–40 hours/week
- Benefits: 401(k) with matching, PTO, 50% employee discount, yearly evaluations
Blend of sales associate and shift supervisor work. You’ll help customers, run the register, restock, keep the store tidy, and sometimes lead shifts, train staff, and handle opening/closing. Good fit if you’re dependable, like variety, and want a path into leadership. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: The Powder House (Cascade Clothing)
- Location: South Lake Tahoe, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00 – $30.00/hour
- Expected Hours: 40 hours/week
- Benefits: 401(k) with matching, paid vacation, additional PTO, 50% employee discount, yearly evaluations
Lead the store day-to-day: manage the team, drive sales, handle merchandising, and oversee cash and inventory. You’ll coach staff, solve customer issues, and keep the shop looking great. Best for someone with retail management or strong supervisory experience who’s ready to own results.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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