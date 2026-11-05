📅 Enter the 2026 Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition

Show off your baking and building skills in the 3rd Annual Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition in South Lake Tahoe.

Key details:

Who can enter: Individuals, teams, and businesses

Individuals, teams, and businesses Categories: Adult and Youth (ages 15 & under)

Adult and Registration deadline: November 22, 2026

Drop-off: Friday, December 11, 2026, 1–3 pm

Location: South Lake Tahoe Senior Center

Prizes:

Adults: $1,000 (1st + annual trophy), $500 (2nd), $250 (3rd)

(1st + annual trophy), (2nd), (3rd) People’s Choice: $250 + annual trophy

Youth: Trophy + professional baking set

Basic rules:

Open to individuals and teams

Houses must be mostly gingerbread; all visible parts must be edible

No pre-made kits

Must be freestanding on a base no larger than 24" x 18"

Creations will be shown at the Festival of Winter Lights and then in the Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Crawl at local businesses, supporting the South Tahoe Parks Foundation.

Full rules and the registration link are available on the event page.