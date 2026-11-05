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South Lake Tahoe
📅 Enter the 2026 Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition
4 days ago
📅 Enter the 2026 Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition
Show off your baking and building skills in the 3rd Annual Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition in South Lake Tahoe.
Key details:
- Who can enter: Individuals, teams, and businesses
- Categories: Adult and Youth (ages 15 & under)
- Registration deadline: November 22, 2026
- Drop-off: Friday, December 11, 2026, 1–3 pm
- Location: South Lake Tahoe Senior Center
Prizes:
- Adults: $1,000 (1st + annual trophy), $500 (2nd), $250 (3rd)
- People’s Choice: $250 + annual trophy
- Youth: Trophy + professional baking set
Basic rules:
- Open to individuals and teams
- Houses must be mostly gingerbread; all visible parts must be edible
- No pre-made kits
- Must be freestanding on a base no larger than 24" x 18"
Creations will be shown at the Festival of Winter Lights and then in the Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Crawl at local businesses, supporting the South Tahoe Parks Foundation.
Full rules and the registration link are available on the event page.
More Info: Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition | South ...
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