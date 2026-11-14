South Kingstown and Kingston have a nice mix of campus and community education jobs right now, from infant care to university leadership.

Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to quickly:

Employer: University of Rhode Island

University of Rhode Island Location: Kingston, RI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, calendar year, permanent

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year

Deadline: First consideration for applications received by 12/09/2026 (search open until filled)

Lead day-to-day operations of URI’s Library Innovation Labs, including Media Studios, XR Lab, and Audio Media Lab. Great fit if you have 5+ years in higher ed or media/ed tech, love working with students, and enjoy building hands-on, tech-rich learning spaces.

Employer: University of Rhode Island

University of Rhode Island Location: Kingston, RI (hybrid eligible)

(hybrid eligible) Type: Full-time, calendar year, permanent

Salary: $120,000 – $125,000/year

Deadline: First consideration for applications received by 11/25/2026 (search open until filled)

Oversee URI’s global recruitment strategy for international undergraduate and graduate students. Ideal for someone with a master’s degree and 5+ years in international admissions/recruitment who’s ready to lead a team, travel, and shape the university’s global enrollment.

Employer: Cane Child Development Center

Location: Wakefield, RI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or part-time (up to 39 hours/week )

Full-time or part-time (up to ) Pay: $17.00 – $17.25/hour

Support the lead and assistant teachers in an infant classroom all year round. You’ll help with daily care and activities, complete CPR and professional development hours, and must have 1 year of infant childcare experience, a high school diploma, BCI, and DCYF clearance.

Employer: Kinderdance and Fitness Hill Country

Location: South Kingstown, RI (plus partner sites in RI & MA)

(plus partner sites in RI & MA) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hour

Teach fun, structured movement classes for ages 2–8 using a ready-made curriculum—no full lesson planning. Current need is Wednesday mornings in South Kingstown, with paid training, flexible schedule, and extra paid events for those with experience in teaching, dance, or early childhood.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often stay flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.