📢 South Kingstown seeks Assistant Solicitor for SKPD prosecutions

📢 Assistant Solicitor RFP for SKPD Criminal Prosecutions

The Town of South Kingstown is seeking an Assistant Solicitor to handle criminal prosecutions for the South Kingstown Police Department (SKPD).

Application deadline: November 23, 2026 at 10:00 am

What to do: Review the full Request for Proposals (RFP) for position details, scope of services, and submission requirements here: https://www.southkingstownri.gov/DocumentCenter/View/23473/RFP_Legal-Services-Prosecution-Rebid Submit your proposal electronically through the Town’s BidNet Direct procurement portal : https://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island/southkingstown



This opportunity is mainly for attorneys or law firms interested in providing prosecution services for the Town.