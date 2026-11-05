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South Kingstown

📢 South Kingstown seeks Assistant Solicitor for SKPD prosecutions

7 days ago
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📢 Assistant Solicitor RFP for SKPD Criminal Prosecutions

The Town of South Kingstown is seeking an Assistant Solicitor to handle criminal prosecutions for the South Kingstown Police Department (SKPD).

  • Application deadline: November 23, 2026 at 10:00 am
  • What to do:
    • Review the full Request for Proposals (RFP) for position details, scope of services, and submission requirements here: https://www.southkingstownri.gov/DocumentCenter/View/23473/RFP_Legal-Services-Prosecution-Rebid
    • Submit your proposal electronically through the Town’s BidNet Direct procurement portal: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island/southkingstown

This opportunity is mainly for attorneys or law firms interested in providing prosecution services for the Town.

More Info: The Town of South Kingstown is seeking an Assistan...

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