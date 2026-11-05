🎓 South Kingstown RI Education Jobs – Multiple Roles from $47K–$100K

South Kingstown and Kingston keep adding solid education jobs, from early childhood to university leadership. If you want to work with students and stay local, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Rhode Island

University of Rhode Island Location: Kingston, RI

Salary: $47,768 – $54,000

Type: Full-time, calendar year, permanent

Deadline: First review of applications by 10/13/2026; open until filled

This role supports Talent Development students with academic advising, weekly check-ins, and transition/retention programs to keep them on track to graduate. Good fit if you have at least a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in advising, recruiting, or program coordination and enjoy working with diverse student groups.

Employer: University of Rhode Island, College of Pharmacy

University of Rhode Island, College of Pharmacy Location: Kingston, RI

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000

Type: Full-time, calendar year, permanent

Deadline: First review of applications by 09/18/2026; open until filled

Lead Student Services for the College of Pharmacy—overseeing recruitment, advising, academic standing, and graduation checks, plus teaching one course. Best for someone with a master’s degree, 5+ years in higher ed or secondary schools, and experience in academic advising or career counseling.

Employer: First Step at Kingston, Child Care Center

Location: Kingston, RI

Salary: Compensation based on experience and qualifications

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (about 40 hours/week)

Lead a toddler classroom in a licensed early childhood center—planning play-based activities, guiding behavior with positive strategies, and partnering with families. You’ll need prior toddler classroom experience and to meet RI Lead Teacher requirements; 401(k) and retirement plan are included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.