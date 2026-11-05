🛒 South Kingstown Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

South Kingstown’s retail scene is busy, with banks and big-name pharmacies both hiring right now. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a quick look.

Employer: People’s Credit Union

People’s Credit Union Location: South Kingstown, RI (floats to multiple nearby branches)

(floats to multiple nearby branches) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members with everyday banking, from deposits to withdrawals, while traveling between branches where you’re needed most. This role is great if you’re dependable, like working with money, and want strong benefits, career growth programs, and a tight-knit team culture.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: South Kingstown / Wakefield, RI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $18.00 – $27.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 12/19/2026

Be the go-to beauty expert in the store’s “beauty zone,” helping customers find skincare and makeup they’ll love while hitting sales goals. You’ll get product training, free samples, and access to a full benefits package, ideal if you’re sales-focused, love beauty trends, and can work a flexible retail schedule.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.