🔧 South Kingstown RI: Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Open Now

South County is busy year-round, and building and grounds crews are in demand. If you like hands-on work and being outdoors (or on your feet), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: University of Rhode Island

University of Rhode Island Location: Kingston, RI (Kingston Campus – Hillside/Float)

Salary: $44,366 – $47,454/year

Type: Full-time, calendar year, permanent

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

This role is all about keeping campus buildings clean and safe: sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash and recycling, basic custodial work, and light maintenance like changing bulbs and reporting repairs. Includes state benefits, paid time off, holidays, and tuition waivers for CCRI, RIC, and URI for you and eligible family members.

Apply by: 11/13/2026 via URI’s posting: https://jobs.uri.edu/postings/17292

Employer: University of Rhode Island

University of Rhode Island Location: Kingston, RI (Kingston Campus – Hillside/Float)

Salary: $44,366 – $47,454/year

Type: Full-time, calendar year, permanent

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Very similar campus housekeeping role with the same core duties: cleaning classrooms, residence halls, bathrooms, and public spaces, plus snow removal and event setup as needed. Comes with the same generous state benefits and tuition waiver package.

Apply by: 11/06/2026 via URI’s posting: https://jobs.uri.edu/postings/17258

Employer: Established provider network (1099 subcontractor model)

Established provider network (1099 subcontractor model) Location: South Kingstown, RI + nearby towns

Pay: $45,000 – $200,000/year (project-based, not guaranteed)

Type: Independent contractor (1099), project-based

This is for existing landscaping or snow-removal businesses that want more work. You choose which jobs to accept, set your own pricing, and use your own crew and equipment for mowing, cleanups, planting, hardscape, and winter snow services. No lead fees or bidding; work is matched to you based on your services and coverage area.

If one of these fits you or your business, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application or info in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.