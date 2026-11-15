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🛒 South Jordan Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
South Jordan has a solid mix of customer service and retail roles right now, from pizza shops to banks to big-name wireless. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy.
Customer Service Rep (3721 W South Jordan)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: South Jordan, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house role taking phone orders, helping customers, and keeping the store running smoothly. Flexible hours make this a fit for students or anyone wanting a second job with on-the-job training and room to grow.
Lead Teller
- Employer: KeyBank
- Location: 11422 South District Drive, South Jordan, UT 84095
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.75 – $25.00 per hour + incentives
Lead the teller line, coach other tellers, and be the go-to problem solver for clients in the branch. Good fit if you have cash-handling and customer service experience and want a stable bank role with clear responsibilities.
Retail Sales Consultant
- Employer: AT&T
- Location: South Jordan, UT (11426 South District Dr)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in-store)
- Salary: Approx. $47,000 – $75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission)
Help customers pick the right phones, plans, and services using a consultative sales approach. This is a fast-paced, in-store role with strong benefits and commission potential if you like sales and tech.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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