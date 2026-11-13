South Jordan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on therapy to high-earning clinical roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Acclimate ABA

Acclimate ABA Location: South Jordan, UT (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Part-time (with full-time options listed)

Part-time (with full-time options listed) Salary: Not listed

Work 1:1 with kids and others with autism, following treatment plans from a BCBA. This role stands out for flexible scheduling, strong clinical support and training, and perks like health benefits, PTO, and a birthday day off if eligible.

Employer: PDS Health (Dentists of South Jordan and Orthodontics)

(Dentists of South Jordan and Orthodontics) Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000–$390,000 annually

Great fit for new or experienced dentists who want mentorship from owner dentists, 600+ hours of CE, and access to advanced tech like CAD/CAM and CBCT. There’s also a clear path to practice ownership, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and malpractice coverage.

Employer: The Phoenix Recovery Center

Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week )

Part-time (about ) Salary: $45–$55 per hour DOE

Perfect for a fully licensed clinician (LCSW, LCMHC, LMFT, etc.) who enjoys both direct client care and supervising associates. You’ll split time between therapy and supervision, with consistent hours, a collaborative team, and extras like an onsite gym and pickleball court (no traditional benefits).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in South Jordan tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.