South Jordan is busy with road and bridge work, and that means steady demand for experienced construction inspectors. If you know UDOT standards and like being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on Utah road and bridge projects with WSP’s Construction Management Team. Great fit if you have 5+ years construction experience, UDOT CTP Level II, Masterworks training, and ACI concrete certification.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior inspector role on UDOT projects where you’ll supervise 1–2 people, handle UDOT documentation, and track quantities and daily reports. You’ll need 7+ years construction experience, UDOT CTP Level III, Masterworks, and ACI concrete certification.

(Duplicate Level III posting found; only this unique listing is shown.)

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead bigger pieces of UDOT roadway work, supervising 3–4 people and overseeing compliance, testing, and traffic control. Best for folks with 11+ years construction experience, roadway project background, and ideally UDOT CTP Level IV and Masterworks training.

If you’ve got UDOT experience and like seeing projects built in real life, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.