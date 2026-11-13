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🏘️ South Jordan Planning & Development – Multiple Inspector Roles
South Jordan is busy with road and bridge work, and that means steady demand for experienced construction inspectors. If you know UDOT standards and like being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.
Construction Inspector, CTP Level II
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: South Jordan, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on Utah road and bridge projects with WSP’s Construction Management Team. Great fit if you have 5+ years construction experience, UDOT CTP Level II, Masterworks training, and ACI concrete certification.
Construction Inspector, CTP Level III (Senior)
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: South Jordan, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior inspector role on UDOT projects where you’ll supervise 1–2 people, handle UDOT documentation, and track quantities and daily reports. You’ll need 7+ years construction experience, UDOT CTP Level III, Masterworks, and ACI concrete certification.
(Duplicate Level III posting found; only this unique listing is shown.)
Senior Construction Inspector, CTP Level IV
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: South Jordan, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead bigger pieces of UDOT roadway work, supervising 3–4 people and overseeing compliance, testing, and traffic control. Best for folks with 11+ years construction experience, roadway project background, and ideally UDOT CTP Level IV and Masterworks training.
If you’ve got UDOT experience and like seeing projects built in real life, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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