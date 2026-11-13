South Jordan schools are hiring and it’s a good time to get your foot in the door in education. These roles are part-time, steady, and great if you like working with kids.

Employer: Jordan School District

Jordan School District Location: Aspen Elementary, South Jordan, UT

Aspen Elementary, Type: Part-time (ESP – Instructional Assistant)

(ESP – Instructional Assistant) Pay: $17.88–$19.94/hour (Lane 1–3, effective July 1, 2026)

(Lane 1–3, effective July 1, 2026) Hours: Multiple positions, including: Playground recess aide – 17 hours/week Walk to Read aide – 25 hours/week

Multiple positions, including:

Help support students in the classroom and on the playground in a steady school schedule role. Pay increases with your education level, from not highly qualified up to current/former licensed teacher.

Employer: Jordan School District

Jordan School District Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: Part-time / Internship listing

Pay: $17.88–$19.94/hour (Lane 1–3, effective July 1, 2026)

(Lane 1–3, effective July 1, 2026) Hours: 17 hours/week

Support teachers and students in a part-time classroom role that fits well around family or school. Great option if you want school-day hours and experience in education without a full teaching license.

If one of these feels right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.