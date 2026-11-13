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🎓 South Jordan Education Jobs: Multiple Classroom Assistant Roles
South Jordan schools are hiring and it’s a good time to get your foot in the door in education. These roles are part-time, steady, and great if you like working with kids.
Classroom Assistant I PT – Multiple Roles
- Employer: Jordan School District
- Location: Aspen Elementary, South Jordan, UT
- Type: Part-time (ESP – Instructional Assistant)
- Pay: $17.88–$19.94/hour (Lane 1–3, effective July 1, 2026)
- Hours: Multiple positions, including:
- Playground recess aide – 17 hours/week
- Walk to Read aide – 25 hours/week
Help support students in the classroom and on the playground in a steady school schedule role. Pay increases with your education level, from not highly qualified up to current/former licensed teacher.
Classroom Assistant I PT – 17 hrs/week
- Employer: Jordan School District
- Location: South Jordan, UT
- Type: Part-time / Internship listing
- Pay: $17.88–$19.94/hour (Lane 1–3, effective July 1, 2026)
- Hours: 17 hours/week
Support teachers and students in a part-time classroom role that fits well around family or school. Great option if you want school-day hours and experience in education without a full teaching license.
If one of these feels right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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