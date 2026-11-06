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💻 South Jordan IT Jobs: Multiple Hybrid & In‑Office Roles
South Jordan’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like data, systems, and geospatial tools. Here are several solid IT roles worth a look this week.
Tech Services Consultant I/II – Survey & Geospatial
- Employer: Psomas
- Location: South Jordan, UT (hybrid team; note: pay info listed for Tucson, AZ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23–$40/hour (range given for Tucson, AZ office)
Work on GIS, mapping, and enterprise asset management projects with a 100% employee‑owned firm. Good fit if you enjoy ArcGIS, data management, light Python/SQL, and want clear growth paths plus ESOP, 401(k) match, and solid PTO.
Business Systems Analyst – Zuora Administrator
- Employer: Canopy
- Location: Draper, UT (easy commute from South Jordan; hybrid M/W/F in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own and optimize Zuora billing and subscription systems for a growing SaaS company. Great if you have 3+ years with Zuora or similar billing tools, love automation and integrations, and want strong perks like flexible PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.
Senior Data Engineer
- Employer: Cricut
- Location: South Jordan, UT (in‑office 4–5 days/week, relocation available)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead data and ML infrastructure on AWS for product analytics, personalization, and AI features used by millions of makers. Ideal if you have 8+ years in data engineering, strong SQL/Python, Airflow, Redshift, streaming (Kafka/Kinesis), and want big ownership in a fast‑moving, in‑person team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will train the right person who’s curious and ready to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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