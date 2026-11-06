💻 South Jordan IT Jobs: Multiple Hybrid & In‑Office Roles

South Jordan’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like data, systems, and geospatial tools. Here are several solid IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Psomas

Psomas Location: South Jordan, UT (hybrid team; note: pay info listed for Tucson, AZ)

(hybrid team; note: pay info listed for Tucson, AZ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$40/hour (range given for Tucson, AZ office)

Work on GIS, mapping, and enterprise asset management projects with a 100% employee‑owned firm. Good fit if you enjoy ArcGIS, data management, light Python/SQL, and want clear growth paths plus ESOP, 401(k) match, and solid PTO.

Employer: Canopy

Location: Draper, UT (easy commute from South Jordan; hybrid M/W/F in office)

(easy commute from South Jordan; hybrid M/W/F in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and optimize Zuora billing and subscription systems for a growing SaaS company. Great if you have 3+ years with Zuora or similar billing tools, love automation and integrations, and want strong perks like flexible PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Cricut

Location: South Jordan, UT (in‑office 4–5 days/week , relocation available)

(in‑office , relocation available) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead data and ML infrastructure on AWS for product analytics, personalization, and AI features used by millions of makers. Ideal if you have 8+ years in data engineering, strong SQL/Python, Airflow, Redshift, streaming (Kafka/Kinesis), and want big ownership in a fast‑moving, in‑person team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will train the right person who’s curious and ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.