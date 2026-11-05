📣 South Jordan Sales & Marketing Roles With Growth Potential

South Jordan has a small but mighty batch of sales and marketing openings right now, especially if you like tech and fast-growing companies.

Employer: Cricut

Cricut Location: South Jordan, UT (in-office 4–5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own Amazon and other marketplace growth for Cricut across the US and Canada. You’ll lead retail media strategy, manage ad budgets, optimize listings and content, and run key campaigns like Prime Day and Black Friday while working closely with sales and ecommerce partners. Role includes strong benefits, relocation assistance, and is ideal if you have 5+ years in Amazon/retail media and love data-driven growth.

Employer: Lumion

Lumion Location: South Jordan, UT (in-office, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a venture-backed Fintech SaaS team helping schools and students in the skilled trades. You’ll handle outbound prospecting and cold calls, qualify leads, and build pipeline as part of a high-energy sales team. Perks include unlimited PTO, 401(k), benefits allowance, phone/internet reimbursement, wellness stipend, and paid parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings worth keeping an eye on.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.