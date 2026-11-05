💰 South Jordan Finance Jobs: Multiple Roles from Entry to Leadership

South Jordan’s finance scene is busy right now, with options for both new grads and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Russell Tobin (for a leading financial services company)

Russell Tobin (for a leading financial services company) Location: South Jordan, UT (must be local)

(must be local) Type: Contract

Pay: $21–$24/hour, depending on experience

Great fit if you’re early in your career with a bachelor’s degree and internship experience in finance. You’ll work on account transfers, data checks, and client support while building real financial operations and Excel skills. Comes with access to healthcare, 401(k), and other benefits through Russell Tobin.

Employer: SafePoint Insurance Company (Safepoint MGA, LLC)

(Safepoint MGA, LLC) Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Market competitive wages (exact range not listed)

You’ll underwrite, quote, and sell small commercial property & casualty policies and help shape products, pricing, and web content. This is ideal if you have 3+ years of commercial P&C underwriting, a General Lines Insurance License, and like a mix of analytics, sales, and some travel to agencies (up to 10%). Strong benefits package with 401(k), health, disability, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Raintree Investment Corporation

Location: South Jordan, UT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead corporate and real estate accounting for a residential developer with projects across the western U.S. You’ll own monthly close, financial reporting, cash management, budgets, AP, lender and property manager oversight, and audits/tax while supervising an Accountant and Executive Assistant. Best for someone with 7+ years accounting experience, strong real estate/GAAP background, and tools like Yardi, QuickBooks, Concur, and advanced Excel. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll flex on. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in South Jordan so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.