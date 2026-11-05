🏥 South Jordan Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles

South Jordan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: South Jordan, UT (Home Services – Salt Lake City)

(Home Services – Salt Lake City) Type: FULL-TIME (scheduled weekly hours listed as 0 ; check posting for details)

FULL-TIME (scheduled weekly hours listed as ; check posting for details) Pay: $18.40/hour

Paid, on-the-job training while you work toward your pharmacy technician license. You’ll help prepare and deliver medications, handle prescriptions and billing, and support pharmacists in a large, well-known health system.

Employer: Foundation Physical Therapy

Foundation Physical Therapy Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: FULL-TIME (in person)

FULL-TIME (in person) Pay: $80,000 – $100,000 per year

Serve orthopedic and vestibular patients in a clinic that offers mentorship, continuing education budget, profit sharing, and growth paths. Great fit if you want a supportive team, reasonable patient load, and chances to step into leadership.

Employer: Right at Home of Salt Lake

Right at Home of Salt Lake Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: PART-TIME

PART-TIME Pay: $17.00 – $18.25/hour, minimum $27.50 per shift

Provide one-on-one in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities—helping with companionship, hygiene, light housekeeping, meals, and rides to appointments. Offers raises after 60 days, bonuses, 401(k) with match, holiday pay, and CNA school program options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.