🛒 South Jordan Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Hourly Pay

South Jordan’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fred Meyer Jewelers

Fred Meyer Jewelers Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers celebrate big life moments with fine jewelry. This role is all about friendly, goal-driven sales, with training on products and selling skills so you can grow your retail career.

Employer: Lenmar Consulting Inc (onsite with a major financial firm)

(onsite with a major financial firm) Location: South Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time, 12-month contract

Pay: $24.00/hour

Support financial advisors over the phone with IRA and retirement account questions. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree or 2+ years in finance, strong customer service skills, and want office-based client support work.

Employer: Petco

Location: 11639 South Parkway Plaza Dr, South Jordan, UT 84095

Type: Full-time, in-store

Salary: Not listed (leadership/key holder level)

Lead on the sales floor, open and close the store, and support the team while helping pets and their people. Great if you have retail experience, like problem-solving on the spot, and want a path into store leadership.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 11278 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT 84095

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour (plus possible shift premiums)

Keep shelves stocked, unload trucks, and help members find what they need in a fast-paced warehouse club. Includes health, financial, and education benefits and plenty of walking and lifting—perfect if you like staying active.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.