Gloucester City lost one of its finest citizens on Nov. 11, Joe Gorman – a longtime educator who helped students plan careers after high school and helped them when facing personal problems.

After retirement he continued to be a positive influence in the community through his social media posts, including highlighting the achievements of students, athletes and local residents, as well as writing inspiring personal reflections to help those struggling to make improvements in their life.

His children wrote the following post the day after Mr. Gorman’s death.

“Joe passed away last night, surrounded by his loving family. We were all so blessed, and better, for having known him. Joe truly cared about every soul he met, and no one loved Gloucester more than he did.

“Our Dad saw the best in everyone. Even on your worst day, he would love you through it. He had a way of making everyone feel seen, heard, valued, and loved. He didn’t just love his family; he loved his entire Gloucester City High School family.

“He made us proud to say we were from Gloucester City. A town that truly loves and takes care of one another. A town where people look out for each other and treat one another like family. One quote that our Dad didn’t just believe in, but lived every single day, was: ‘If you want to change the world, go home and love your family. — Mother Teresa.’ And love us he did. He loved us all with every ounce of his soul.

“It never gets easier losing those we love, but we were blessed with so many wonderful years of love and memories with him. We showed each other every single day how much we loved and cared for one another. So when the time came, we knew there was nothing left unsaid and no love left unexpressed. There is a certain peace in knowing that.

“So, go tell the people you love how you feel. Don’t wait for tomorrow. ‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’ — Maya Angelou.

“While saying goodbye is never easy, we find comfort in knowing that one day, we’ll all be together again. Until then, we’ll carry his love, his lessons, and all those beautiful memories with us forever.

“And when you think of Joe, go listen to some good music. Music is good for the soul. Remember, all you need is love. We love you, Dad. Forever and always.”

Mr. Gorman’s viewings will be on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 5 pm at the McCann-Healey Funeral Home, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, and on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. in the church. Interment will be private.

Gloucester Catholic High School administrators posted the following about Mr. Gorman:

“The Gloucester Catholic Ram family joins the Gloucester Lions family in mourning the loss of one of our own, proud member of the Class of 1972, Joe Gorman.

“Joe began his teaching career at St. Mary’s School before going on to teach at both Gloucester Catholic and Gloucester High School. In 2025, he was inducted into the Gloucester Catholic Hall of Fame, a fitting recognition of the impact he made on generations of students.

“Joe was so much more than a teacher. He was a mentor, a role model, and a friend to countless young people from Gloucester City and beyond. He truly loved his hometown and the people who made Gloucester City such a special place. His influence reached far beyond the classroom, and the lives he touched are a testament to the kind of person he was.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Colleen; his children, Sean (Erin), Keith (Shannon), and Rachel; his grandchildren; his siblings; and all who loved him.

“May God bless you and hold you in the palm of His hand, Joe. Well done, my good and faithful servant. You will be missed by so many. Rest in peace.”

Mr. Gorman’s impact on the lives of Gloucester CIty people was eloquently described by Kelly Wright-Rivas in her social media post.

“Have you ever gotten a phone call about someone passing and thought, ‘He’s not supposed to die. He’s supposed to be here forever?’ Almost as if he were Superman.

“That’s exactly how I felt this morning when I received the call about Mr. Gorman. Because let’s be real – he was our Superman. Gloucester City’s real-life hero.

“Mr. Gorman was one of the kindest, sweetest, most generous souls you could ever meet. He lived his life making the world a better place, one person at a time. There wasn’t a judgmental bone in his body.

“Even if you were in the lowest season of your life and felt undeserving of grace, Mr. Gorman saw someone worthy of love, kindness, and another chance. He had a way of making you feel like you mattered, like you could get through anything, and like everything was going to be okay. And he would do whatever he could to make sure of it.

“For 72 years, there was an angel on earth, and Gloucester City was blessed enough to call him our own. A man who gave so much of himself, lifted people up, and asked for nothing in return. He was the glue that held so many people – and and so much of this community – together.

“I will especially miss his messages of encouragement, the ones that always began with ‘Beautiful Kelly.’ There was something so special about hearing him say he was proud of me. Coming from a man I admired so much, those words meant more than I could ever explain.

“I hope he knew how deeply they touched my heart. I’ll carry his kindness and encouragement with me always, and if I can become even a fraction of the person Mr. Gorman was, I’ll know I’ve done something right.

“There will never be another Mr. Gorman. But there will always be people whose lives are better because he was here. People who felt seen, supported, and loved because he showed up for them.

“I wish we could have kept our Superman forever. It’s hard to imagine Gloucester City without him, but his love will always be part of this town and the people in it. Mr. Gorman helped hold our community together for so long, so please let’s hold his family up and keep them in our thoughts and prayers.

“Rest peacefully, Mr. Gorman. Thank you for taking care of so many of us.”

Joe’s family strongly requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Helen Witcraft Gloucester City Children’s Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 1071, Bellmawr, NJ 08099