Lindenwold man charged in shooting outside Brooklawn Bar

A Lindenwold man has been arrested and charged in reference to a shooting that injured a man outside a Brooklawn bar on Saturday, Oct. 31, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Brooklawn Police Chief Michael Brewster.

Daejuan Sanders, 27, is charged with 1st-degree Attempted Murder, 2nd-degree Aggravated Assault, 2nd-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and 3rd-degree Aggravated Assault by Pointing a Firearm.

On Saturday, October 31, 2026, at approximately 2:17 a.m., officers from the Brooklawn Police Department responded to the Empire Sports Bar located on the 300 block of Crescent Boulevard in reference to a shooting outside of the business. Officers learned that one victim – a 26-year-old man – had been shot and was transported in a private vehicle to an area hospital.

During the investigation, detectives determined the suspect – later identified as Sanders – shot the victim while the victim was attempting a deescalate a physical altercation involving multiple people in the parking lot.

Sanders was charged on November 3, 2026, and later surrendered himself at the Brooklawn Police Department. He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Ruiz of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8686 and Lieutenant Raymond McKenney Jr. of the Brooklawn Police Department at (856) 456-0750 X112. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

All individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.