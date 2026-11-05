Fatal motor vehicle crash on New Brooklyn Road

The Monroe Township Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at approximately 4:33 p.m. on New Brooklyn Road (County Route 536) closest to the intersection of Radix Road. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by a 62-year-old male from Williamstown, attempted to make a left turn out of a driveway on New Brooklyn Road to travel westbound. A 2006 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle, operated by a 28-year-old male from Winslow, was traveling east on New Brooklyn Road, when the Chevrolet suddenly encroached his lane of travel. The motorcycle impacted the front of the Chevrolet, causing the motorcyclist to eject.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Jefferson Hospital-Washington Township for minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by Officer Frank Paulson of the Monroe Township Police Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Officer Paulson at (856) 728-9800, extension 239.

The Monroe Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by Gloucester County EMS, Inspira Paramedics, Cooper Paramedics, the Williamstown Fire Company, and the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As always, anonymous tips can be submitted via our automated tips system found here:https://monroetwppd.opsnetwork.org/tips or may be called into our tips line at 856-875-2940. Our Anonymous Tip systems are NOT monitored 24/7. All incidents in Monroe Township requiring IMMEDIATE police assistance must be called into MTPD at 856-728-0800. If you have an EMERGENCY or are witnessing a CRIME IN PROGRESS, CALL 911.